Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNTMF stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Cansortium has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 price target on shares of Cansortium in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida and Texas; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. The company offers its products in the form of oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flowers, prerolls, and cartridges.

