Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.32

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $19.93. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 13,750 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a market cap of $274.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.
In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.
