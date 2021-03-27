Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.32

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as high as $19.93. Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 13,750 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $274.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,175,827.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 174,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,900 shares of company stock worth $1,994,476. 41.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

