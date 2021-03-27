Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

