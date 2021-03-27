Capital One Financial Weighs in on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PK. Compass Point upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of PK stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 492.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 351,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 291,854 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

