Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.41

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.41 and traded as high as $11.67. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 67,642 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $215.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.