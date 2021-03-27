Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,317 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,016,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,502,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in McKesson by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 532,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 149,340 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock opened at $194.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.50 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

In related news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $82,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,783,616 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

