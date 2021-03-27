Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 13,392 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,847 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $32.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a PE ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

