Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 530 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $508.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.26. The company has a market capitalization of $225.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.00 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

