Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 5,725 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nucor were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

