Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 124.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of First Citizens BancShares worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,278,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCNCA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $854.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.98 and a fifty-two week high of $887.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $771.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.47.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,979,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

