Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 31,084 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,386 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,084 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $45.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.11.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.