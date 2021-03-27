Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 538 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Andra AP fonden grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 222.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 263,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,138 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. Finally, R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.18.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $327.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $323.73 and its 200 day moving average is $255.95. The company has a market cap of $113.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

