Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 6,831 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.61. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $56.84 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8576 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

