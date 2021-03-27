Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,897,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 351,727 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,847,000 after acquiring an additional 272,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $122.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.05. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $312,952.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,071.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,557 shares of company stock valued at $24,504,041. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

