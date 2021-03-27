Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,054,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,521,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 222,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 216,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after buying an additional 49,237 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 147,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHM opened at $49.52 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.79 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

