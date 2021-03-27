Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,431.97 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $435.04 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,949.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,674.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,503.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

