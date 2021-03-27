Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. United Bank boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock worth $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.16 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 178.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research firms recently commented on EL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

