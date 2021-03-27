Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.18 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 302.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

