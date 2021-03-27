Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.59 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,930,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

NYSE TSM opened at $116.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $604.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

