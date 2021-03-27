Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after buying an additional 553,956 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,671,000 after buying an additional 460,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 652,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,179,000 after buying an additional 222,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,550.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 212,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

