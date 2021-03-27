Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $65.66 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $65.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $58.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

