Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Change Path LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 231,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.98. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $105.37 and a 1 year high of $113.22.

