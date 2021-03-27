Captrust Financial Advisors Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYR opened at $92.74 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.64.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

