Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter worth about $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 52,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $341.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.35 and a 200-day moving average of $282.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.19.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

