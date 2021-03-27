Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.24 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,357 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 29,623 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $31.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

