Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,001,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,256,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,943,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 82,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,970,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $101.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

