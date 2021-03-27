Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 758,693.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.16% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,354.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,432,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

