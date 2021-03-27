Captrust Financial Advisors Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.89% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 37,815 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of SGDM opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.76. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50.

