Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 7.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBMQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMQ stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.