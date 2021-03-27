Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 154.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGX. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 242,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after purchasing an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $7,871,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 69,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $129.24 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

