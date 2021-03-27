Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 45,938 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 151.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,090,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,958,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,044,000 after buying an additional 431,740 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.68 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99.

