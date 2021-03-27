Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 567 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $925,489.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,946,647.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.91, for a total value of $1,114,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,994.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $209.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $130.04 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

