Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 5,830 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.