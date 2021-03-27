Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,863 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.24 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

