Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,203,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.84.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRGP opened at $32.45 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

