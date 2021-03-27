Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 386 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. AJO LP bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $507,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.5% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 405,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,661,000 after acquiring an additional 85,319 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 384.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $371.84 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.34 and a 1-year high of $435.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.01 and a 200 day moving average of $384.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.22.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

