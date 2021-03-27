Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 755 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $3,349,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 44 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock valued at $183,815. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,578.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $770.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 2.09. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $1,710.50.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.