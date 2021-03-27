Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 7,784 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.87.

NYSE BAX opened at $85.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

