Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 96,067 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 96,067 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after buying an additional 1,569,580 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $55.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of -48.71, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.