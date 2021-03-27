Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 97,472 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,472 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Watsco worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.80.

NYSE WSO opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.83 and a 52-week high of $265.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.60.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

