Cardano (ADA) Market Capitalization Reaches $37.97 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $37.97 billion and approximately $3.16 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00002113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00050250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.69 or 0.00264304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014938 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018885 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009500 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.