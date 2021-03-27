Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Update

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 3,806.3% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Shares of CRLFF opened at $1.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.07.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.