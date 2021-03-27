CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $527.12

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 527.12 ($6.89) and traded as high as GBX 540 ($7.06). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 538 ($7.03), with a volume of 42,012 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £609.46 million and a P/E ratio of 24.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 527.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 485.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.