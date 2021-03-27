Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.00 Million

Analysts expect Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to post $108.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $237.50 million and the lowest is $17.67 million. Carnival Co. & reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year sales of $4.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $7.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.52 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.89 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.52.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average of $19.90. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $30.12.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 537,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,255,000 after purchasing an additional 380,134 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

