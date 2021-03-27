carVertical Achieves Market Cap of $15.08 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. carVertical has a market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $745,446.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.11 or 0.00613180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00064946 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023053 BTC.

carVertical Token Profile

CV is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors

carVertical Token Trading

