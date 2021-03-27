Caspian (CSP) Market Capitalization Tops $8.34 Million

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and $37,437.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Caspian has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.06 or 0.00618130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023122 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Buying and Selling Caspian

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

