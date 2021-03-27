Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Short Interest Down 96.7% in March

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the February 28th total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPCAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Shares of CPCAY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. 20,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,033. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.