CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Update

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,938,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR opened at $0.04 on Friday. CAVU Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04.

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

