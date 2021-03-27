CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CB Scientific stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 4,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,804. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.18.
CB Scientific Company Profile
