CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, an increase of 3,610.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBD of Denver stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.