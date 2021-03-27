CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 185,500 shares, an increase of 3,610.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,902,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CBD of Denver stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
